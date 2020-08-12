Global  
 

Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Sarah Cooper is getting her own Netflix special.

Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday.

Cooper found fame turning President Donald Trump's comments into viral videos.

"Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine" will be a variety special full of vignettes dealing with politics, race, gender, and other subjects.

According to CNN, Cooper will be joined by special guests who will participate in short interviews and sketches.

"Everything's Fine" is set to premiere in Fall 2020.

