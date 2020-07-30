The Weeknd digs deep to help relief effort after Beirut blast

Elton John 'Magical Day': 30 Years Sober



Elton John celebrated a special milestone this week: 30 years of sobriety. The Grammy-, Oscar- and Tony-winning singer-songwriter highlighted the occasion on his social media platforms Wednesday. In a series of photos, he shared the cards he received from loved ones, a festive cake and his 30-year sobriety chip. In a tweet accompanying the images, John noted that he’d just wrapped up a “most magical day” of celebration with his husband, David Furnish, and sons Elijah, 7, and Zachary, 9.

