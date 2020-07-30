Global  
 

The Weeknd digs deep to help relief effort after Beirut blast

The Weeknd digs deep to help relief effort after Beirut blast

The Weeknd digs deep to help relief effort after Beirut blast

Grammy Award winning artist The Weeknd has dug deep to help the relief effort following the huge blast in Beirut.

