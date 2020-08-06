George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion

|
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
“Hell on Earth”: British survivor of Beirut blast tells story
Woman gives birth amid Beirut blast chaosA woman gave birth to a boy in near darkness at a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon hospital moments after an explosion rocked the city on August 4.
Anti-government protests break out in Beirut after deadly blastsLaw enforcement fires teargas at dozens of demonstrators calling for the resignation of Lebanon's political elite.
Amal Clooney British-Lebanese barrister, activist and author
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Beirut explosion: 'We don't have dreams any more'The huge blast in Beirut's port can be seen as a tragic symbol of Lebanon's dysfunction as a state.
