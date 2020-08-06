Global  
 

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have donated $100,000 dollars to aid the relief effort following a city-shaking explosion in Beirut, Lebanon this week

“Hell on Earth”: British survivor of Beirut blast tells story [Video]

“Hell on Earth”: British survivor of Beirut blast tells story

British teenager Jack Kemp has described his experience of living through theexplosion that rocked Beirut. His family home is under a mile from the blastsite and they felt the full force of the explosion. The blast, believed tohave been caused by an explosive chemical, killed almost 150 people andinjured 5,000 others. Jack and his parents survived, and are now graduallyfixing the damage done to their home. The disaster came at a time when thecountry was already engulfed in a currency crisis and fighting the coronaviruspandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:21Published

Woman gives birth amid Beirut blast chaos

 A woman gave birth to a boy in near darkness at a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon hospital moments after an explosion rocked the city on August 4.
USATODAY.com

Anti-government protests break out in Beirut after deadly blasts

 Law enforcement fires teargas at dozens of demonstrators calling for the resignation of Lebanon's political elite.
CBS News

Beirut explosion: 'We don't have dreams any more'

 The huge blast in Beirut's port can be seen as a tragic symbol of Lebanon's dysfunction as a state.
BBC News

