George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion

“Hell on Earth”: British survivor of Beirut blast tells story



British teenager Jack Kemp has described his experience of living through theexplosion that rocked Beirut. His family home is under a mile from the blastsite and they felt the full force of the explosion. The blast, believed tohave been caused by an explosive chemical, killed almost 150 people andinjured 5,000 others. Jack and his parents survived, and are now graduallyfixing the damage done to their home. The disaster came at a time when thecountry was already engulfed in a currency crisis and fighting the coronaviruspandemic.

