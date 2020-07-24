Kim Kardashian Dissed Over Kylie Jenner Birthday Shower Post

'The most wonderful daughter': Kylie Jenner's family celebrate her 23rd birthdayKris Jenner has dubbed Kylie Jenner the "most wonderful daughter" in honour of her 23rd birthday, as her sister Kendall Jenner and half-sister Khloe Kardashian also post tributes.
Cardi B defends putting Kylie Jenner in WAP music videoLet's just say Kylie Jenner didn't have the best birthday weekend.
Khloe Kardashian tries not to compare her daughter to her cousinsKhloe Kardashian tries not to compare her daughter to her cousins.