Serena vs Venus

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 9 minutes ago

C1 3 pushover went at it thursday at the top seed open.

Serena williams versus venus williams for a shot at the quarterfinals.

Venus up 5 to 3 in the first set.

She fires one over at serena and she can't handle...venus takes the first set.

Second set...set point...this time it's serena delivering a tough one and venus can't return.

We now go to the deciding third set.... serena wins and now takes a 19 to 12 lead in the series against her sister.

Serna moves on to the quarterfinals.