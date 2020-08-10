'American Idol' holds virtual auditions for Oregon hopefuls

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 4 minutes ago

Registration and auditions begin Friday for Oregonians looking to compete on 'American Idol.'

Discovering ways to find talent.

I spoke with melissa elfar, one of the producers for american ido, about what contestants can expect.

Do you think they're less nervous because it's a virtual process than they would be facing those producers in real life face to face?

Yeah, i think the cool thing about it is that, so obviously this was alive, basically side mission.

Um, the other cool thing about it is that we are hitting all 50 states, so never has it been easier for anyone to audition for american idol?

So, you know, i think you're right.

I think sometimes the nerves.

Are are, you know, they're not there because you're really literally auditioning from the comfort of your own home.

So yeah, i think, um, a we've seen a lot more people come out and sign up and register because it's so easy and iran, i think people, um, you know, they might be a little less afraid because they are home and they're somewhere comfortable.

So i guess that's my next question.

What has the response been?

Has it been even larger than you expected?

It's been amazing.

It's been amazing.

The numbers have been great.

We found some amazing talent.

Um, and like i said, my biggest feedback that i've heard just from this past week, we kicked off on monday this past week.

It's just been that, you know, people who have never auditioned before are coming out.

That's what we're seeing.

It's because it's so easy to audition, you know, it's, it's very simple.

And again, you can audition from your couch, from