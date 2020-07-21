Kelce gets paid

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 7 minutes ago

Now gets a new contract... the busy offseason continues for the kansas city chiefs... today, reportedly giving all-pro tight end travis kelce a new deal... according to multiple reports and espn's adam schefter... the chiefs signed kelce to a new four-year extension worth approximately 57 million dollars with 28 million in guarantees... kelce's spent his entire nfl career in kansas city... a third round pick out of cincinnati in 2013... kelce's a five-time pro bowler... part of the 2010 all-decade team... arrowhead report si.com's tucker franklin reacts to the chiefs latest move... (sot, tucker franklin: "in my lifetime.")kelce already had two years left on his current deal, so with this four year extention..

It will keep him in kansas city with patrick mahomes for the