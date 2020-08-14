FVSU Professor: Harris' VP candidacy to impact HBCU students

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 8 minutes ago

I'm tucker sargent our top story tonight at 5:30: democratic presidential nominee joe biden named california senator kamala harris as his running mate this week.

If elected, harris would be the nation's first female, first black and first asian american vice president.

She would also be the first h-b- c-u graduate to hold one of the highest public rankings in the country.

41nbc spoke with fort valley state university political science professor and h-b-c-u graduate doctor megan fields, who says kamala harris is breaking the glass ceiling, and she says it's about time for women to have equal opportunity.

This is indicative of the changing of time and the progress that our nation is looking for we're ready for change and it's not just the fact that she's a woman she's an african-american woman and the women of color across the the world are able to see that the united states is progressive and we will get back to being the epitome of a democratic society field says harris is the right direction for black america, women and hbcus.

When joe biden announced kamala harris as his running mate... some questioned her u-s citizenship... and if she could serve as president.

The question is because of harris' parents.

Nbc news reports ... kamala harris is the daughter of immigrants.

Her father is from jamaica.

And her mother is from india.

They met in california ... and gave birth to kamala in oakland california in 1964.

We check with macon attorney j davis.

And he explains that under the citizenship clause of the 14th amendment ... harris is a natural-born u-s citizen.

3:45 - 4:05 - "kamala harris was born in the united states.

And that makes her a us citizen by nature of our consitution and our birth rite.

That has been accepted as law for a number of decades.

As long as she is a naturally born citizen, which is born in the united states is a naturally born citizen clearly."

J davis says ... similiar questions were raised about president barack obama.

