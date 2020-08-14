Video Credit: KIMT - Published 9 minutes ago

NSIC suspends athletic competitions through the end of the year

Sports ?

"* just it's been another week of broken dreams for college athletes... many of whom have learned they will not have a fall season.

K?

"*i?

"*m?

"*t three sports director ?

"* kaleb gillock ?

"* joins us now... and kaleb... this time it hits closer to home.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

George... this time it impacts some schools like minnesota state?

"*mankato ?

"* winona s* saint cloud ?

"* and upper iowa after the n?

"*s?

"*i?

"* c an the suspension of all sports competitions until the end of the year.

While winona state athletic director ?

"* eric schh ?

"* says it wasn't a huge surprise... it was still a shock.xxx as soon as it became final and a realization it was like a kick in the gut and so i think across the board everybody is disappointed.

Another college town with restless student athletes.

Another stadium that will remain empty without the roar of fans cheering during a touchdown.

The northern sun intercollegiat e conference announcing the difficult decision thursday to cancel fall competition and championships while suspending all sports competition through the end of the year.

It boils down to the health and safety of our student?

"* athletes and coaching staff, and then the fans that we would bring into the stadiums and when we got the news from the board of governors that we needed to follow the sports science institute guidelines it became increasingly clear that we didn't ?

"* most of us in division two didn't have the financial resources to make that happen and we weren't sure that we had the capacity for the testing that was required in some of the small communities.

Fortunately ?

"* teams will still be able to practice under the existing rules for out of season and non?

"* championship segments... which schoh says is important so that coaches can monitor the mental and physical health of their athletes.

Winter sport athletes are also impacted by this decision.

Teams will have to move their competitions to the spring semester... with practices beginning in late november.

All of that is still subject to change.

The science isn't telling us that covid?

"*19 disappears on january one so just hang in there.

So we're going to have to continue to evaluate it to see if dedlines have to change somewhere (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?