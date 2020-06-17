Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship

Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to run for office after Newsweek published an opinion article questioning her citizenship.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator from California and presumptive vice-presidential nominee

Donald Trump addresses 'very serious' theories about Kamala Harris's eligibility to be VP [Video]

Donald Trump addresses 'very serious' theories about Kamala Harris's eligibility to be VP

US President Donald Trump said he has heard "very serious" rumours aboutKamala Harris's eligibility to be vice president. Mr Trump told reporters hehad "heard" suggestions that Ms Harris - who is Democratic candidate JoeBiden's running mate - was born to immigrant parents and could not serve inthe White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

In CA: How Kamala Harris got the call, and will the Legislature extend eviction limits?

 Plus: School looks different depending on which county you're in. Voting at Dodger Stadium? And crowds are flooding into parks.
 
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

One of the most reliable indicators of reelection looks ominous for Trump

 One of the most predictable indicators of whether a president is reelected, the strength of the economy in the second quarter of the election year, is offering a..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Tensions rise between China and Japan over territory

 Pamela Falk, CBS News Foreign Affairs Analyst, joins UTTM to discuss Vice President Joe Biden beginning diplomatic efforts with Japan's Prime Minister.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats Rush To Protect USPS From Trump's Sabotage [Video]

Democrats Rush To Protect USPS From Trump's Sabotage

Two Senate Democrats late Thursday announced plans to introduce a bill, reports Gizmodo. They say it would halt any “abrupt operational changes” at the U.S. Postal Service. Concerns are rising that the Trump administration is attempting to interfere with the flow of mail-in ballots. The Delivering for America Act is co-sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) and Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE). Peters is a ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Newsweek Weekly magazine based in New York City

Comedian Accused Of Preying On Children [Video]

Comedian Accused Of Preying On Children

Comedian Chris D'Elia has been accused of sexually harassing multiple underage girls. Newsweek reports the accusations include grooming and the solicitation of nude photos and meeting up for sex. On Tuesday, a Twitter user named Simoné, who uses the handle @girlpowertbh started a thread about D'Elia. She shared screenshots of DM conversations between herself and D'Elia when she was 16-year-old in 2014. That opened the floodgates.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mark441010

Mark Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship https://t.co/hmdNlBgvik "Birthagate" deja vu. Look, Trump has onl… https://t.co/KW2Oh3ESiK 11 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship: https://t.co/YfDBy0w6h1 #JoeBiden 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris [Video]

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris

Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate. HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Biden/Harris Ticket Faces Attack From Herman Cain’s Twitter Account, Despite His Death [Video]

Biden/Harris Ticket Faces Attack From Herman Cain’s Twitter Account, Despite His Death

Despite Herman Cain’s recent death from coronavirus, the Republican’s twitter account shared a new attack on Joe Biden that includes his new running mate Kamala Harris. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published
'Not up for the job': Kamala Harris slams Trump in first speech as VP nominee [Video]

'Not up for the job': Kamala Harris slams Trump in first speech as VP nominee

Democratic Party's Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump. Harris targeted Trump over his handling of the Covid crisis and said that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published