U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to run for office after Newsweek published an opinion article questioning her citizenship.
US President Donald Trump said he has heard "very serious" rumours aboutKamala Harris's eligibility to be vice president. Mr Trump told reporters hehad "heard" suggestions that Ms Harris - who is Democratic candidate JoeBiden's running mate - was born to immigrant parents and could not serve inthe White House.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
Two Senate Democrats late Thursday announced plans to introduce a bill, reports Gizmodo. They say it would halt any “abrupt operational changes” at the U.S. Postal Service. Concerns are rising that the Trump administration is attempting to interfere with the flow of mail-in ballots. The Delivering for America Act is co-sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) and Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE). Peters is a ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Comedian Chris D'Elia has been accused of sexually harassing multiple underage girls. Newsweek reports the accusations include grooming and the solicitation of nude photos and meeting up for sex. On Tuesday, a Twitter user named Simoné, who uses the handle @girlpowertbh started a thread about D'Elia. She shared screenshots of DM conversations between herself and D'Elia when she was 16-year-old in 2014. That opened the floodgates.
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:49Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Mark Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship https://t.co/hmdNlBgvik "Birthagate" deja vu. Look, Trump has onl… https://t.co/KW2Oh3ESiK 11 minutes ago
Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate.
HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed..