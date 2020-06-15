Global  
 

'I'm surprised': Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP candidate

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Kamala Harris, after Joe Biden picked her as his running mate for the US Presidential polls scheduled for later this year.

President Donald Trump said he was 'a little surprised' that Democratic challenger Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, saying she had been 'nasty' to the former vice president in primary debates.

'I was more surprised than anything else because she did so poorly,' Trump said during a briefing at the White House.

Trump also attacked Harris for her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh over sexual misconduct allegations during his Senate confirmation hearings to join the Supreme Court.

Harris has now become the first Black woman and first Asian-American on a major party presidential ticket.

She is known to be an aggressive campaigner and has won statewide elections three times in California.

She built her early career as district attorney of San Francisco and was elected as the state’s attorney general.

India-origin Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's V-P pick. Bengaluru burns over a communal post, 2 dead in police firing. AI pilot unions gun for DGCA chief's head after Kerala crash. And Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer, says report. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist

Joe Biden, the Presidential candidate, has picked India-origin Kamala Harris as his running mate for the elections. Biden announced the news on Tuesday. Harris is a daughter of Indian and American immigrants. Announcing the news, Biden said Harris is one of the country’s finest public servants. Harris is the first Asian-American on a major presidential ticket. Harris herself was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. She is also the first African American of a major party and only the third woman yet to run for that office, after Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin. The 55-year-old first time senator from California is the daughter of Indian mother from Chennai, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher who passed away in 2009, and Jamaican father, Donald Harris, who teaches at Stanford University. The parents separated when Harris and her younger sister Maya Harris were still very young.

US President Donald Trump says he is 'surprised' by Democratic rival JoeBiden's choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate for this year's election.Mr Trump said Ms Harris had been 'nasty' to Mr Biden, and to Mr Trump'scontroversial Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh during his Senateconfirmation hearing.

Joe Biden has named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate,making history by selecting the first black woman to compete on a majorparty's presidential ticket. In choosing Ms Harris, Mr Biden is embracing aformer rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the pressures ofa national campaign. The 55-year-old first-term senator is also one of theparty's most prominent figures and quickly became a top contender for thenumber two spot after her own White House campaign ended.

