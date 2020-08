Older adults, summer heat and the coronavirus Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:30s - Published 8 minutes ago How COVID-19 changes precautions for older adults in the summer heat 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SIDE'S ROGELIO MARE REPORTS --STAYING SAFE FROM THE HEAT --COMES WITH A FEW MORE STEPSFOR OLDER ADULTS DURING THEPANDEMIC. 00-32 33-38 39-119SOQ 1:19IT WAS A SIMPLER TIME. SOT WEUSED TO TELL PEOPLE: WELL,MAYBE YOU JUST NEED TO GO TAKEA BOOK AND SIT IN A MALL.05SEC BUT EVEN THE FOLKS ATTHE PIMA COUNCIL ON AGINGADMIT: SOT THAT'S NOTREALISTIC AT THIS POINT. 02SECA NEW WORLD, MEANS NEWSOLUTIONS FOR OLDER ADULTS.AVOIDING HEALTH PROBLEMS DUETO HEAT COMES WITH THE SAMERAP AS BEFORE. SOT PEOPLE NEEDTO DRINK LOTS OF FLUIDS, THEYNEED TO WEAR LIGHT CLOTHING.04SEC AND THE USUAL. SOT BEINGIN A COOL SPACE. 02SEC IT'STHAT RULE THAT THE COUNCIL ONAGING SAYS IS MORE PROBLEMATICTHIS YEAR BECAUSE OF COVID-19.SOT IT'S ONE OF THE MANYCONUNDRUMS THAT WE FACE ATTHIS POINT IN TIME WITH THEPANDEMIC THAT WE'RE LOOKINGAT. 06SEC FOR OLDER ADULTS THEGUIDELINES TO AVOID INFECTIONOF THE CORONOAVIRUS IS THESAME. SOT AVOID CROWDS, WEAR AFACE COVERINGS. 03SEC ANDKEEPING YOUR HANDS CLEAN ONEWAY OR ANOTHER. SOT WASHINGHANDS WITH SOAP AND WATER ORUSING HAND SANITIZER. 03SECLONELINESS CAN BE AN ISSUE FOROLDER ADULTS, ESPECIALLYDURING THE PANDEMIC. THECOUNCIL ADVISES FOLLOWINGTHESE RULES VERY CLOSELY IFYOU'RE AN OLDER ADULT WHOMIGHT STEP OUTSIDE. AND IF YOUKNOW AN OLDER ADULT... SOT DOTHE NEIGHBORLY THING AND JUSTCHECK IN ON FOLKS. 03SEC IFYOU ARE AN OLDER ADULT... SOTTAKE THAT STEP AND REACH OUTAND ASK FOR HELP. 02SEC YOUNGOR OLD WE'RE ALL IN THIS, BEIT THE HEAT OR THE PANDEMIC,TOGETHER. ROGELIO MARES KGUN9ON YOUR SIDE.SOME ARIZONA LANDLORDS ARE





You Might Like

Tweets about this DiamondJimsVIP RT @LVMarijuana: Don't want to face the Vegas heat this summer? We deliver! Keep out of the reach of children. For use only by adults 21 ye… 8 hours ago Healthy Aging DPG Summer is still with us, and in some parts of the country stays around for a long time. Here is some advice from th… https://t.co/13Vj9K9eM9 9 hours ago Charlie Deterline RT @MOWCalifornia: It's getting hot out there! And while we love the sun, it's important to stay cool and in good health, especially for o… 9 hours ago Meals on Wheels California It's getting hot out there! And while we love the sun, it's important to stay cool and in good health, especially… https://t.co/DzY60O1YGY 10 hours ago terryl knox RT @BlackCreekCHC: It's another hot summer day! Many of us would like to enjoy the weather but we must keep in mind that extreme heat can… 3 days ago Black Creek CHC It's another hot summer day! Many of us would like to enjoy the weather but we must keep in mind that extreme hea… https://t.co/F9yGyeCljV 3 days ago MobileHelp "Extreme heat can be dangerous for anyone, but older adults are especially vulnerable because they are more likely… https://t.co/lSts3xMiuW 6 days ago MobileHelp "Extreme heat can be dangerous for anyone, but older adults are especially vulnerable because they are more likely… https://t.co/46ByOWfHBj 6 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Mild COVID-19 Symptoms Can Last 3 weeks



More than 1/3 of people with mild COVID-19 are experiencing symptoms for up to three weeks. According to experts, this includes more than 25% of young adults ages 18 to 34 years old. Doctors report.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago