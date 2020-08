Jurassic World: Dominion tests it's cast for coronavirus three times a week Bang Media - Duration: 01:08s - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published Jurassic World: Dominion tests it's cast for coronavirus three times a week 'Jurassic World: Dominion' bosses ordered 18,000 coronavirus tests in order to resume filming, with cast members are screened for the virus three times a week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Lisa Greene RT @brooksbarnesNYT: Filming is still shut down on Hollywood stages, but Universal got "Jurassic World: Dominion" shooting again in the UK… 3 hours ago MassMoviecidePodcast The Huge Number Of COVID-19 Tests Jurassic World Dominion Has Gone Through So Far https://t.co/7lSOdS2FEb 18 hours ago Harry Norton The Huge Number Of COVID-19 Tests Jurassic World Dominion Has Gone Through So Far https://t.co/97FuXv9SJB 19 hours ago Binge Club The Huge Number Of COVID-19 Tests Jurassic World Dominion Has Gone Through So Far https://t.co/m912rH88Dl https://t.co/eVXB5Uzl1T 1 day ago Franchise Strikes Back Fuck it, we’re going for it... They’re sparing no expense! https://t.co/tuPdnpzxQM 1 day ago Reel Film The Huge Number Of COVID-19 Tests Jurassic World Dominion Has Gone Through So Far https://t.co/9i8oEfTGAD 1 day ago THE SCRIPT The Huge Number Of COVID-19 Tests Jurassic World Dominion Has Gone Through So Far https://t.co/UZXAhINVOR https://t.co/3XCBELCnZD 1 day ago Andy Vermaut The Huge Number Of COVID-19 Tests Jurassic World Dominion Has Gone Through So Far https://t.co/O0fx8eTqOS https://t.co/W32JbeDkKf 1 day ago