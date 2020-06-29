Global  
 

Kelly Clarkson slams troll for saying her work ethic ended marriage

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Kelly Clarkson slams troll for saying her work ethic ended marriage

Kelly Clarkson slams troll for saying her work ethic ended marriage

Kelly Clarkson hit back at a troll who "shamed" her over her work ethic after suggesting her busy schedule caused her marriage to break down.

