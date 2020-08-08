Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are new homeowners.

The happy couple recently purchased a home in Santa Barabra, California.

A representative for the former royals told CNN that they moved into the home last month.

The move comes just months after the two announced that they were stepping back from their royal titles.

The couple said at the time that they wanted to be financially independent.

The couple have kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.

