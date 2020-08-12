Prince Harry And Meghan Move Into New Home In Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a new home in California.

A representative for the couple told CNN that they recently moved into their new Santa Barabara, California home.

The spokesman said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to their new address in July of this year.

In January, the couple announced that they were giving up their royal titles.

The couple has kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.