Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon.

Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome the Ligue 1 outfit.

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Thursday's gossip column - Liverpool face Man City competition for Thiago

 Liverpool face competition for midfielder, Watford forward speaks up on interest, Arsenal open to offers for striker, plus more.
BBC News

BBC to broadcast Women's Community Shield double-header at Wembley

 The BBC will show live coverage of the Women's Community Shield between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley on 29 August.
BBC News

Chelsea and Man City to contest first Women's Community Shield since 2008

 Chelsea and Manchester City will contest the first Women's Community Shield match since 2008 before the men's fixture at Wembley on 29 August.
BBC News

Sam Mewis: Manchester City sign USA's World Cup-winning midfielder

 Manchester City sign USA international and 2019 World Cup winner Sam Mewis.
BBC News

Lyon Lyon Prefecture and commune in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France

Maurizio Sarri sacked after Juventus's Champions League exit

 Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home..
WorldNews

Maurizio Sarri sacked as Juventus manager after one season

 Italian giants Juventus sack Maurizio Sarri after their Champions League last-16 defeat by Lyon.
BBC News

'Rested' Ronaldo ready for Juventus-Lyon tie

 Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri says a "rested" Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to face Lyon in the Champions League last 16.
BBC News
Could a machine diagnose COVID-19 in seconds? [Video]

Could a machine diagnose COVID-19 in seconds?

A hospital in the southern French city of Lyon is testing patients with a new machine that enables them to breathe into a tube to see whether they have COVID-19 in a matter of seconds. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

'A power seeker full of empathy' - who is Bayern boss Flick?

 German football writer Constantin Eckner looks at the steady rise of Hansi Flick - the coach who could lead Bayern Munich to Champions League glory.
BBC News
Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich [Video]

Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the ChampionsLeague - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Champions League: Barcelona 'best in world' says Arturo Vidal

 Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal says his former side Bayern Munich are facing "the best team in the world" in Friday's quarter-final and not "any old team in..
BBC News
Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon [Video]

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon

Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool [Video]

A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City moves past Real Madrid and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:30Published
Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League [Video]

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League

Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two mistakes from RaphaelVarane to set up Raheem Sterling and then score himself in a 2-1 victory overthe Spanish champions at the Etihad Stadium. The result secured a 4-2aggregate win in the last-16 tie and booked City’s place in the last-eightmini-tournament in Lisbon, where they will play Lyon on Saturday week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

'This feels like Man City's time in the Champions League - now they must deliver'

 The manner of their victory over Real Madrid suggests this could be the big moment in the Champions League for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.
BBC News

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

It's not Bayern Munich against Messi, but against Barcelona: Hansi Flick

 Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 14 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an "enormous quality" and they are not just focusing on Lionel..
WorldNews

Ligue 1 Ligue 1 French professional league for association football clubs

Matuidi leaves Juventus ahead of expected Inter Miami move

 Blaise Matuidi has left Juventus ahead of an expected move to MLS side Inter Miami. Matuidi joined Juve from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, with the..
WorldNews
I want to take Monaco back to the top says Kovac [Video]

I want to take Monaco back to the top says Kovac

Former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac vows to return Monaco to the top of Ligue 1 after replacing Roberto Moreno as manager.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:22Published
French stadiums to allow fans in from July 11 - government [Video]

French stadiums to allow fans in from July 11 - government

French government say that stadiums can re-open to fans on July 11

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:40Published

SportsSplatter

🎯Sports Splatter🎯 RT @BeanymanSports: VIDEO - Olympique Lyon train ahead to UCL quarter-final with Manchester City https://t.co/cLYaxedl2b https://t.co/pCx4H… 2 days ago

BeanymanSports

BeanymanSports VIDEO - Olympique Lyon train ahead to UCL quarter-final with Manchester City https://t.co/cLYaxedl2b https://t.co/pCx4HvOORi 2 days ago

Tactical__City

Tactical City RT @City_Xtra: #ManCity are set to train at Cidade do Futebol - the Portuguese national team training centre - ahead of the #UCL quarter-fi… 4 days ago

City_Xtra

Man City Xtra #ManCity are set to train at Cidade do Futebol - the Portuguese national team training centre - ahead of the #UCL q… https://t.co/0Jg4fbw7XU 4 days ago

mcgrathmike

Mike McGrath #ManCity to train ahead of #Lyon tie at Cidade do Futebol, training centre for Portugal team located opposite Esta… https://t.co/w9TLta7Gy0 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Champions League: Quarter-final draw [Video]

Champions League: Quarter-final draw

A look at the Champions League quarter-final draw that could see Manchester City face Juventus, should they overcome Real Madrid in their last-16 tie.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Bruce: Man City are outstanding [Video]

Bruce: Man City are outstanding

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says Manchester City were just too good in their FA Cup quarter-final.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City [Video]

FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City

A look ahead at Newcastle’s home clash with Man City. Steve Bruce has challenged Newcastle to replicate their Premier League performances against Manchester City as they bid to pull off an FA Cup..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published