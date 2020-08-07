Passengers return to UK from France ahead of quarantine deadline
Rail passengers arrive at London's St Pancras Station on Eurostar, afterlearning France has been added to the UK quarantine list and those returningfrom the country will be expected to quarantine fro 14 days.
PassengerStephanie Thiagharajah and HS1 chief executive Dyan Crowther give their view.
People about to head off on their holidays by travelling on the Eurostar from St Pancras have been asked whether they have any concerns about countries being added to the UK's quarantine list.