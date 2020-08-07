Global  
 

Passengers return to UK from France ahead of quarantine deadline

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s
Passengers return to UK from France ahead of quarantine deadline

Passengers return to UK from France ahead of quarantine deadline

Rail passengers arrive at London's St Pancras Station on Eurostar, afterlearning France has been added to the UK quarantine list and those returningfrom the country will be expected to quarantine fro 14 days.

PassengerStephanie Thiagharajah and HS1 chief executive Dyan Crowther give their view.

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Captain Sir Tom Moore portrait goes on display [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore portrait goes on display

A portrait of Captain Sir Tom Moore, by artist Alex Chamberlin, is unveiled atthe National Army Museum in Chelsea, west London, to mark the 75th anniversaryof VJ Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40
Willian swaps Chelsea for London rivals Arsenal [Video]

Willian swaps Chelsea for London rivals Arsenal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazil winger Willian on a three-yeardeal. The 32-year-old was a free agent after leaving Chelsea, having spentseven years at Stamford Bridge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50

On This Day: 14 August 2001

 Timn Burton's remake of "Planet of the Apes" premiered in London with stars Mark Wahlberg and Helena Bonham Carter. (Aug. 14)
 
USATODAY.com

Britons in France being charged hundreds of pounds to avoid quarantine

 British tourists in France are being charged hundreds of pounds to return home before quarantine restrictions are imposed. Air fares are more than six times..
WorldNews

Eurostar Eurostar International high-speed railway service connecting the United Kingdom with France, Belgium & The Netherlands

Are travellers concerned about changes to quarantine list? [Video]

Are travellers concerned about changes to quarantine list?

People about to head off on their holidays by travelling on the Eurostar from St Pancras have been asked whether they have any concerns about countries being added to the UK’s quarantine list. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37

St Pancras railway station St Pancras railway station railway station terminus in London


High Speed 1 High Speed 1 High-speed railway between London and the Channel Tunnel


BenjaminSidor18

Benjamin Sidor RT @qnewsdesk: Passengers across Northern Ireland will have to quarantine for 14 days, if they do not return from France by 04:00am tomorro… 3 hours ago

qnewsdesk

Q Radio News Passengers across Northern Ireland will have to quarantine for 14 days, if they do not return from France by 04:00a… https://t.co/H14yMHQ2uM 3 hours ago

SE25A

Linda. RT @jonworth: Couldn’t 🇬🇧 turn that massive Brexit 🚛 🚛 🚛 park at Ashford into a massive 🦠 testing centre - 🚗 🚗 🚗 returning from 🇫🇷 stop and… 7 hours ago

jonworth

Jon Worth Couldn’t 🇬🇧 turn that massive Brexit 🚛 🚛 🚛 park at Ashford into a massive 🦠 testing centre - 🚗 🚗 🚗 returning from… https://t.co/lWGgkksP1X 9 hours ago

jeremyhead

jeremyhead @dfds_uk What’s the situation with foot passengers? If one of our party needs to return earlier from our planned Fr… https://t.co/cGZ2Dq6gTq 17 hours ago

MellieHancock

Melissa Hancock France, Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba have been removed from the list of travel corridors for… https://t.co/62o04WG7C6 18 hours ago

patchm66

Pontus Fractus 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @pritipatel Not that complex really. Pick up the passengers from the boat, destroy the boat, return passengers to France! 1 week ago

Catholic_Briton

Per Angustam Portam @pritipatel 1. Intercept the boats 2. Return the passengers to France without them setting foot here 3. Destroy t… https://t.co/AgLnX3xDt6 1 week ago


France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears [Video]

France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears

Travellers arriving from France after 4am on Saturday will be required toquarantine for 14 days due to fears over rising numbers of coronavirus casesin the country. The move came after Boris Johnson..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03
Sunak asked whether France could be next on quarantine list [Video]

Sunak asked whether France could be next on quarantine list

Rishi Sunak has said that the government “keep everything under constant review” when asked whether France could be added to the UK’s quarantine list. France has seen a spike in coronavirus cases..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:29