'BJP's conspiracy failed in Rajasthan': CM Gehlot on winning confidence motion in State Assembly

Faridabad police has arrested some sharpshooters who were reportedly plotting the murder of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The sharpshooters, who reportedly belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were reportedly upset with the superstar over the killing of blackbucks by Salman Khan back in 1998. The police said that one of the sharpshooter had confessed that he conducted a recce of Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence in January. Some guns were also recovered from the arrested sharpshooters. Salman Khan was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan's Kankani while he was in the state for the shoot of film Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. The hunting of blackbucks is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. In 2018, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail and had later received bail in the case. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu besides another accused Dushyant Singh were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Watch this video for all the details.
Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the authorities to focus on the care of serious patients to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the fatality rate in the state. He ordered necessary changes in the duty protocol of doctors and nursing staff to ensure timely supply of oxygen to the patients admitted in the ICU. He said that the government is also considering giving special incentives to health workers deployed in ICU and oxygen beds. The CM said, "Despite the recovery rate from corona is high and fatality rate is low in Rajasthan than the other states, we have to focus on critical care. The state government has expanded the medical facilities to the district level during the last few months. Now, all these available resources should be utilized fully to save the lives of patients." Expressing his concern as the death toll from coronavirus across the country exceeded 50 thousand, CM Gehlot said that responsibility of the ICU beds and the need of oxygen to corona patients in the state should be given to the most qualified, experienced doctors and nursing staff.
While reviewing the current situation of monsoon in the state and preparations made for flood control in the 22nd meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that all preparations should be made to deal with the situation of excessive rains and floods. He directed the officials to take special precaution in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer. He also instructed all the district collectors to be ready for relief and rescue operations. Giving report in the meeting, officials said that to deal with the situation of floods and disaster, Central Flood Control Cells have been set up in Jaipur and flood control rooms in all the districts of the state. Flood contingency plan has been prepared for flood management in all districts. NDRF has been deployed in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer. SDRF has also been deployed in 20 districts of the state and civil defence rescue teams in all the districts. District Collectors have been authorized to make additional deployment of civil defence volunteers as required.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in special session of State Assembly on August 14 questioned the 'misuse' of ED, CBI and Income Tax department. Ashok Gehlot said, "Are agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax department not being misused in the country? When you hold conversation on telephone, don't you say the other person to join you on FaceTime and WhatsApp. Is this good thing in a democracy?"
Samajhwadi Party workers protested against the hike of fuel price in front of Vidhan Sabha on June 26. Party workers with banners in hand demanded the central government to roll back the spike in prices. Police did lathi charged to remove the protestors from the spot and later detained them. Currently, petrol price in Lucknow is shooting up to Rs 80.75 per litre and diesel price up to 72.18 per litre.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on August 17 said that Manipur Congress MLAs resigned from the party want to join BJP as BJP encourage democratic setup of the country. "They (6 MLAs) have resigned from INC and want to join BJP. So I brought them here. I am trying to meet party's national general-secretary and national president. Opposition keeps saying a lot of things but we encourage democratic setup of country. Everything's fine in Manipur," said Singh.
Bhagat Singh Koshyari took oath as the Governor of Goa. The Maharashtra Governor was given the additional charge on Wednesday. Koshyari took oath in the presence of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta. He succeeded Satya Pal Malik who will take charge as Governor of Meghalaya. Koshyari took oath in Konkani, Goa’s official language. Watch the full video for more details.
Satya Pal Malik took oath as the new Governor of the state in Shillong on August 19. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder. Malik served as Governor of Goa from November 2019 to August 18, 2020. He also was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, and during his tenure that the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken in August 2019. While Malik will replace Tathagata Roy in Meghalaya, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties.
Daily lives of people have been adversely affected in Karnataka's Belagavi due to release of water from Naviluteertha Dam. Houses and farmland have been partly submerged in water. Sunnal village of Belagavi is witnessing severe waterlogging. Waterlogging has led to blockage of road connected Sunnal to Ramdurg village. People in the village are forced to leave their houses to move to another village.
Thirteen villagers from Pedda Kurmam village in Karnataka went missing after their raft capsized due to heavy rains on its way to Pasupula village in Narayanpet district of Telangana state. 9 of them were rescued by the local fisherman and shifted them to their village with the help of Narayanpet RDO and other officials. The other four are still missing, rescue operation has started on the orders of TS Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao. NDRF teams have been deployed to rescue the missing villagers.
