'BJP's conspiracy failed in Rajasthan': CM Gehlot on winning confidence motion in State Assembly

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:09s
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on winning the confidence motion in State Assembly on August 14 said that there is a wave of happiness.

Ashok Gehlot said, "In the entire state, there is a wave of happiness.

The BJP's conspiracy has failed in Rajasthan.

I consider it a win for the people of Rajasthan.

Now we have to work together to fight COVID-19.

The way BJP had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique in Rajasthan, but they have been exposed."


