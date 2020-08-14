Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago

What you need to know: Aug. 14

California is the first state to surpass 600,000 coronavirus cases.

Despite a declin* in daily confirmed cases, the*numbe* of people dying from covid-19 every day in california remains high.

The state has reported nearly 11-thousand deaths.

California has the third most deaths... behind new york and new jersey.

### butte county public health thursday reported four additional new deaths of the coronavirus thursday...bringi ng the total to twelve!

16 new*case* thursday brought the county total to 1,321.

Action news now also looked into concerns of our viewers regarding butte county reporting discrepancies.

County health leaders said they believe it is accurate to onl* report those hospitalized who liv* within the county.

The*stat* decides to report*al* covid-19 patients hospitalized in butte county.

### despite a student testing positive for coronavirus.... in person classes wil* move forward as planned at corning high school today.

Administrators say they learned about the positive case wednesday the school said the student in question is on the football team and that person was practicing with the cardinals team earlier this week.### the honeyrun covered bridge was destroyed by the camp fire -- but the honeyrun covered bridge association signed a contract yesterday to start phase one of rebuilding.

The groundbreaking is expected in about two weeks.

The bridge association says construction should be complete by mid october but donations are still needed to finish the project.## happening today... hot weather!

... all of us are being asked to try and conserve energy... the effort is called a "flex alert" a statewide call for all of us here in the golden state to reduce our energy usage from 3pm until 11pm.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above 100 degrees into next week... pg&e recommends setting thermostats to 78 degress or higher.### anthony francis junior will be in court today for the first time.

The 18-year-old is charged with the murder of jessica enea.

On july 25th investigators say they arrested francis after finding enea with severe trauma to her body.

Investigators attempted to revive her-- but she died on the scene.

Francis faces charges of second degree murder.## the chico community action agency is holding a drive-thru food giveaway tomorrow.

The event will be held in the parking lot of card's community park on dr. martin luther king boulevard from 9-noon or untill supplies run out.

The food will be pre-boxes to allow on-site volunteers to easily place them in cars.

People are asked to stay in their cars to maintain social- distancing.## you're never more