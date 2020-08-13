Global  
 

Independence Day 2020: President Kovind pays homage to Galwan Valley martyrs | Oneindia News

Independence Day 2020: President Kovind pays homage to Galwan Valley martyrs | Oneindia News

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on Friday on the eve of the 74th Independence Day.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has topped the list of Police Medals for Gallantry with total 81 medals, followed by 51 medals that have gone to the CRPF this Independence Day.

Home Minister Amit Shah today tweeted he has tested negative for coronavirus.

He had been staying at the private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government won a trust vote in the Rajasthan assembly today.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been tasked by the BJP to play a big role in the Bihar elections that are due later this year.

A man accused of harassing a 6-year-old girl in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was shot in the leg after he grabbed a cop's gun and tried to flee on Friday, the police have said.

The Supreme Court has held activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets allegedly derogatory against the judiciary.

