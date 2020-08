US creates UFO task force Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published 29 minutes ago US creates UFO task force The U.S. is officially creating a UFO task force. This after video released by the Pentagon showed unidentified flying objects zooming past military jets. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS - AFTER VIDEO RELEASED BYTHE PENTAGON SHOWEDUNIDENTIFIED FLYING OBJECTSZOOMING PAST MILITARY JETS.THE TASK FORCE WILL INVESTIGATEWHERE THE U-F-O'S CAME FROM.SIGHTINGS HAVE LONG BEEN ACONCERN FOR MILITARY BASES...WHO SAY THE AIRCRAFTS POSE ARISK OF INTERFERING WITH JETSDURING MILITARY EXERCISES.THIS YEAR'S "TRIBUTE IN LIGHT"TO HONOR THE VICTIMS OF THESEPTEMBER - 11-TH TERRORIST





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Pentagon’s UFO Program to Offer ‘New Transparency’ to Public



The ‘New York Times’ has delved into the Pentagon’s “once-covert” UFO program and found promising information. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago