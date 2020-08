American Airlines could cut several flights to US airports Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published 6 days ago American Airlines could cut several flights to US airports American Airlines could cut several flights to U.S. airports. It's waiting on the next stimulus deal before it makes its decision. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend STIMULUS DEAL BEFORE IT MAKESITS DECISION.THE AIRLINE SAYS IF ITS RELIEFMONEY ISN'T EXTENDED - IT WILLNO LONGER FLY TO 30 OF THECOUNTRY'S SMALLER CITIES.ITS CURRENT AID IS SET TOEXPIRE AT THE END OF NEXT MONTH- ALONG WITH A FEDERALREQUIREMENT SAYING THEY MUSTPROVIDE SERVICE TO THOSECITIES.NEW THIS MORNING -- NURSESIN SAN ANTONIO





