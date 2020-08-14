Global  
 

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day said that celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained.

He said, "Celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained.

The world confronts a deadly virus which has disrupted all activities and taken a huge toll.

It has altered the world we lived in before pandemic." President Kovind said that August 15 fills us with excitement of unfurling the tricolour, taking part in celebrations and listening to patriotic songs.

"Youth of India should feel special pride of being citizens of free nation." For COVID warriors, President said, "The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus.

Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic.

They are our national heroes." He further said, "We have learnt some tough lessons in the year 2020.

The invisible virus has demolished the illusion that human being is the master of nature.

I believe, it is still not too late for humanity to correct its course and live in harmony with nature."

