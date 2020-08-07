Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump declines to reject Qanon theory

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Trump declines to reject Qanon theory

Trump declines to reject Qanon theory

Asked if he agrees with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her primary win but declined to answer the reporter's question directly.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert dies [Video]

Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert dies

President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert has died aged 71. Robert hadfallen seriously ill in a New York City hospital and was visited by hisbrother on Friday. Mr Trump said: “It is with heavy heart I share that mywonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. “He was not just mybrother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meetagain. “His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Restin peace.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Robert Trump, the President’s Younger Brother, Dead at 71

 President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died..
WorldNews
Trump calls universal mail-in voting a 'catastrophic situation' [Video]

Trump calls universal mail-in voting a 'catastrophic situation'

US President Donald Trump has called universal mail-in voting a "catastrophicsituation". The president also blamed Democrats for not funding the US PostalService. He said: "The ballots are lost. There's fraud, there's theft. It'shappening all over the place. "Now we're going to do it with this whole, vast,big section of the country? It's crazy."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Trump to 'take a look' at pardoning Snowden

 BEDMINSTER, United States: President said Saturday he will "take a look" at pardoning Edward , the former US intelligence contractor who revealed in 2013 that..
WorldNews

Trump says universal mail-in voting would be 'catastrophic'

 The comments came after he was accused of attacking the post office to "undermine the election".
BBC News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Never Mind: Anti-Environmentalist Withdraws Name For Top BLM Job [Video]

Never Mind: Anti-Environmentalist Withdraws Name For Top BLM Job

William Perry Pendley has served as the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year. But despite President Donald Trump officially nominating him in June to take on the position of director permanently, Pendley won't be taking the job. HuffPost reports Pendley's name has been withdrawn in the face of criticism over his anti-environmentalist views and advocacy for selling off federal lands. HuffPost reports the move was likely influenced by the fact that GOP Sens.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published
Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service [Video]

Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service

Former President Barack Obama said on Friday he worries about protecting the integrity of November's election in view of efforts by President Donald Trump to "kneecap" the U.S. Postal Service to limit Americans voting by mail during the pandemic. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

A truce in the GOP civil war?

 John Harris, Jennifer Rubin, David Sanger, Neera Tanden, and Bob Woodward discuss the recent votes on the debt ceiling and the budget and what they could say..
CBS News

Cory Remsburg’s long march back from war

 At last month's State of the Union Address Democrats and Republicans rose as one to salute a wounded warrior, Staff Sergeant First Class Cory Remsburg. David..
CBS News

DeMint: Conservatives not “well represented” in Washington

 Heritage Foundation President and former Sen. Jim DeMint on the debt ceiling vote and why conservatives sometimes clash with Republican leaders in Washington.
CBS News

QAnon QAnon American far-right conspiracy theory

US President Donald Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

 US President Donald Trump on Friday twice ignored a question about whether he supports QAnon, a convoluted, right-wing, pro-Trump conspiracy theory. A reporter..
New Zealand Herald

Trump dodges QAnon conspiracy theory question

 President Donald Trump dodged questions Friday about his thoughts on QAnon during a White House briefing. Trump was asked about his support for Marjorie Taylor..
USATODAY.com

What is QAnon and where did it come from? What to know about the far-right conspiracy theory

 Twitter has cracked down on thousands of QAnon accounts. Here's a look at where the baseless conspiracy theory comes from and its ties to Trump.
 
USATODAY.com

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

AP Top Stories Aug. 15 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Aug. 15: Police move in after fights at Georgia protest; Protests in Belarus at spot where demonstrator died; Giant panda..
USATODAY.com

Far-right demonstrators, counter-protesters and police clash in multiple states

 Fights broke out at demonstrations in Michigan and Georgia Saturday. Among those involved: far-right Proud Boys, counter-protesters and police.
USATODAY.com

Barred From a Confederate Shrine, Protesters Scuffle in Georgia

 Far-right groups hoping to rally at Stone Mountain were thwarted when the park was closed, and were met with counterprotests in a town where some would rather..
NYTimes.com

Georgia trooper charged with murder in shooting of Black man. 'He was a kind soul,' widow says at vigil.

 A NAACP leader called the slaying of Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis another example of a Black man being killed unlawfully by a white police officer.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Doubles Down on Praise For QAnon House Candidate When Asked If He Agrees With Nuts Conspiracy Theory

President Donald Trump doubled down on his praise for QAnon-supporting Republican House candidate...
Mediaite - Published

Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declined to answer whether he believes in the baseless QAnon...
CTV News - Published

US President Donald Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

US President Donald Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory US President Donald Trump on Friday twice ignored a question about whether he supports QAnon, a...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

MoralStance

☆ANy ONe☆☆☆☆ Conspirator in Chief tRump declines to reject QAnon conspiracy theory》 https://t.co/QUMPdhzLlB 2 hours ago

KGierhahn

Kevin Gierhahn @realDonaldTrump is a white supremacist conspiracy theorist working for Russian government #AmericaOrTrump… https://t.co/jNDTShLLWt 3 hours ago

Logan10158376

Logan Trump declines to reject QAnon conspiracy theory https://t.co/eEKQnK8KU5 via @YouTube 10 hours ago

jlavo1

Jeff #BidenHarris2020ToSaveAmerica #BLM 🌈 Reuters: Trump declines to reject QAnon conspiracy theory. https://t.co/mYaXwBU9QJ via @GoogleNews 13 hours ago

sheliadianehug1

trumpetfortheLord Trump declines to reject QAnon conspiracy theory https://t.co/RFxUfMRPzE via @YouTube 14 hours ago

Jossfjh

Josseline Trump declines to reject Qanon theory https://t.co/XoXG5YGvYp 18 hours ago

ricanjen

Jenny Morales Trump declines to reject Qanon theory https://t.co/vZ477IfvES #QAnonConspiracies #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica 19 hours ago

DaddWorkman

Dadd Workman Trump declines to reject Qanon theory https://t.co/wsEV7L5CVA the winning continues and has no end! 20 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump dodges QAnon question [Video]

Trump dodges QAnon question

Donald Trump swerves around answering a journalist's question about a Republican who praised comments on the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:35Published
GA GOP Race Could See First Open QAnon Supporter Reach Congress [Video]

GA GOP Race Could See First Open QAnon Supporter Reach Congress

The GOP could be set for it’s first openly supportive QAnon member of Congress if a Georgia candidate wins her primary runoff and in November as well. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:19Published
Facebook Bounces QAnon Conspiracy Theory Group with 200K Members for Violating Policies [Video]

Facebook Bounces QAnon Conspiracy Theory Group with 200K Members for Violating Policies

As part of the fight against misinformation, Facebook deleted the account of conspiracy theory group QAnon, which had almost 200,000 members. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published