Trump declines to reject Qanon theory

Asked if he agrees with GeorgiaRepublican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her primary win but declined to answer the reporter's question directly.
President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert has died aged 71. Robert hadfallen seriously ill in a New York City hospital and was visited by hisbrother on Friday. Mr Trump said: “It is with heavy heart I share that mywonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. “He was not just mybrother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meetagain. “His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Restin peace.”
US President Donald Trump has called universal mail-in voting a "catastrophicsituation". The president also blamed Democrats for not funding the US PostalService. He said: "The ballots are lost. There's fraud, there's theft. It'shappening all over the place. "Now we're going to do it with this whole, vast,big section of the country? It's crazy."
William Perry Pendley has served as the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year. But despite President Donald Trump officially nominating him in June to take on the position of director permanently, Pendley won't be taking the job. HuffPost reports Pendley's name has been withdrawn in the face of criticism over his anti-environmentalist views and advocacy for selling off federal lands. HuffPost reports the move was likely influenced by the fact that GOP Sens.
Former President Barack Obama said on Friday he worries about protecting the integrity of November's election in view of efforts by President Donald Trump to "kneecap" the U.S. Postal Service to limit Americans voting by mail during the pandemic. This report produced by Chris Dignam.