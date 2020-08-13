Palestinians burn Trump effigy after Israel deal
Effigies of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are burned in the West Bank after a breakthrough deal between the UAE and Israel.
Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal[NFA] Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement the Trump..
Donald Trump says Israel will halt annexation plans as it forms UAE tiesUS President Donald Trump has said the United Arab Emirates and Israel willestablish diplomatic ties in a deal halting planned annexation of occupiedland sought by the Palestinians for their future..