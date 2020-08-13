Global  
 

Palestinians burn Trump effigy after Israel deal

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Palestinians burn Trump effigy after Israel deal

Palestinians burn Trump effigy after Israel deal

Effigies of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are burned in the West Bank after a breakthrough deal between the UAE and Israel.

