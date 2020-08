Related videos from verified sources Montgomery County Considering Switching Labs For COVID-19 Testing



There's a lengthy wait for results with the current lab. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:44 Published on July 15, 2020 Montgomery County Opens Walk-Up Coronavirus Testing Sites



The additional sites come as concerns grow of the spread of the virus. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:36 Published on July 6, 2020