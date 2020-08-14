Simpson University will require students to get tested for COVID-19

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 days ago

Simpson University in Redding is conducting in-person classes this fall but not without precautions.

Governor gavin newsom said today that because of the pandemic... more than 90-percent of students will not be attending classes in person at the start of the school year.

### that's*not the case for simpson university in redding..

But not without precautions.

The university is requiring all students to get tested at least 30 prior to returning to campus.

Once on campus - they have 10 days to get tested again.

The university also plans to set up r-v and trailer campers as quarantine facilities.

As we look to respond to covid, we have found a few different ways to quarantine students when it becomes necessary.

We have a really creative solution where we're going to have campers and trailers on campus that will allow some isolation options.

New students will not be allowed to move in till september 4-th.

While returning students will move in the next day.

Classes for simpson university start on september 7- th.

