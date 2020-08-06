Global  
 

Need to move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India': PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that India should move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India'.

"Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our country.

The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy," said Modi.

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

3 COVID vaccines in trial, to be produced at large scale post approval: PM Modi [Video]

3 COVID vaccines in trial, to be produced at large scale post approval: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation at the 74th Independence Day on August 15 informed that country has three potential vaccines in testing stages. "Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production," said PM Narendra Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

3 Covid-19 vaccines being tested, plan ready for mass distribution: PM Modi

 India is ready to mass produce Covid-19 vaccines when scientists give the go-ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday,..
IndiaTimes

PM's I-Day speech reflects his vision, mission, resolve to build all-inclusive, stronger self-reliant India: Nadda

 Delivering his seventh straight Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday said the call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' has captured people's imagination..
IndiaTimes

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has now become 'mantra' for 130 crore Indians: PM Modi [Video]

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has now become 'mantra' for 130 crore Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has now become 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians. "Amid COVID-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians today. I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal," said Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published
Challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat increases if there is global competitiveness: PM Modi [Video]

Challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat increases if there is global competitiveness: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that he agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and it increases if there is global competitiveness. "I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution," said Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published
ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day on banks of Pangong Tso at 14,000 feet in Ladakh [Video]

ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day on banks of Pangong Tso at 14,000 feet in Ladakh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrated Independence Day on the banks of Pangong Tso, Ladakh at 14,000 feet. The country is celebrating 74th Independence Day today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Foreign direct investment Foreign direct investment Foreign ownership of a controlling stake of a business

Amid China tension, India & Japan talk business as Delhi seeks investments [Video]

Amid China tension, India & Japan talk business as Delhi seeks investments

Union minister Piyush Goyal spoke at the Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum - Japan Edition on Thursday, seeking to boost trade ties between Delhi and Tokyo. He said that together, the two nations can overcome any adversity and be successful in geopolitical, strategic, trade and business, and people-to-people ventures. Japan is one of India's most-trusted and important trade partners, he added, stating that the former is the fourth-largest contributor to FDI in the latter. The latest trade push came amid persisting tension between Delhi and Beijing. As China remains aggressive along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian government is pursuing its 'atmanirbhar' or self-reliance goal. Multiple decisions taken recently by the Narendra Modi administration have been seen to be targeted at China. These include the banning of applications like TikTok, and tightening foreign direct investment and government contract bidding rules. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:30Published

PM: Must move forward with mantra of 'Make in India' & 'Make for World'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India must become self-reliant and use its vast natural...
IndiaTimes - Published


