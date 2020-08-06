Need to move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation at the 74th Independence Day on August 15 informed that country has three potential vaccines in testing stages. "Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production," said PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has now become 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians. "Amid COVID-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians today. I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal," said Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that he agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and it increases if there is global competitiveness. "I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution," said Modi.
Union minister Piyush Goyal spoke at the Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum - Japan Edition on Thursday, seeking to boost trade ties between Delhi and Tokyo. He said that together, the two nations can overcome any adversity and be successful in geopolitical, strategic, trade and business, and people-to-people ventures. Japan is one of India's most-trusted and important trade partners, he added, stating that the former is the fourth-largest contributor to FDI in the latter. The latest trade push came amid persisting tension between Delhi and Beijing. As China remains aggressive along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian government is pursuing its 'atmanirbhar' or self-reliance goal. Multiple decisions taken recently by the Narendra Modi administration have been seen to be targeted at China. These include the banning of applications like TikTok, and tightening foreign direct investment and government contract bidding rules. Watch the full video for more.
In a big push for ease of doing business in the country and massive relief for taxpayers, PM Modi launched India's first taxpayers' charter on Thursday. Move is being hailed by taxpayers and India Inc..
