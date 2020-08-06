Need to move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that India should move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India'.

"Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our country.

The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy," said Modi.