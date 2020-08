Clark among NV counties remaining high-risk for disease transmission

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:12s - Published 10 minutes ago

The COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force met with eight Nevada counties flagged last week for having an elevated disease transmission risk.

TODAY....WE BROKE....THAT STREAK.THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHAND HUMAN SERVICES REPORTED....ABOUT -11- HUNDRED NEWCASES.... IN -24- HOURS.THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL.....CLOSE TO -60- THOUSAND POSITIVECASES...SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THEPANDEMIC.THE STATE ALSO REPORTS...THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES THATCOME BACK POSITIVE.....REMAINS HIGH...AT 10 AND A HALF PERCENT.IT HAS BEEN STEADILYCLIMBING.... SINCE JUNE.AND....OF THE -86- HUNDRED TESTSPROCESSED....IN THE LAST DAY..-14- AND A HALF PERCENT OFTHEM.....CAME BACK POSITIVE.LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALSSAY....THE ZIP CODE.....WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNT OFCASES IS....8-9-1- 1-0.... WHICH IS IN....THE NORTHEAST VALLEY.AS THE TOTAL TEST POSITIVITYRATE.... REMAINS HIGH..GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK HASFORMALIZED.....HIS ROAD TO RECOVERY: MOVING TOA..... NEW NORMAL PLAN.IT SAYS...COUNTIES CAN IMPOSE.....MORE COVID-19RESTRICTIONS......ON BUSINESSES AND PUBLICACTIVITIES.THERE IS ALSO A MITIGATION TASKFORCE.....THAT WILL MEET AT LEAST....ONCE A WEEK...TO GET UPDATED INFORMATION.....FROM COUNTIES.IF THE EXPOSURE RISK IN ACOUNTY IS ELEVATED...THERE WILL NEED TO BE.....AN ACTION PLAN.

AND....THE TASK FORCE CAN ADOPT IT...MODIFY IT...OR...REJECT IT.RIGHT NOW...THERE ARE NO NEW