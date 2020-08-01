Global  
 

Abhay 2- Review | Kunal Kemmu | Chunky Pandey | Bidita Bag | Ram Kapoor

Kunal Kemmu is back as super serious STF cop Abhay Pratap Singh, this time he is up against some seriously twisted psycho-killers played by Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag and Ram kapoor.

The new season of this crime thriller promises to set a new game of mysteries which is sure to send shivers down your spine.

First 3 episodes of this show, Directed by Ken Ghosh, also stars Asha Negi and Nidhi Singh in important roles and are live on OTT platform ZEE5.

Here is our review of the show.


Actor Kunal Khemu gets candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, Kunal weighs in on the insider vs outsider debate. Kunal also talks about his new show Abhay 2. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.

Directed by debutant Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase is the story of a misplaced bag full of cash. Nandan Kumar, a common man finds the bag whick belongs to a powerful politician. All his dreams can be full-filled by this huge amount, but the politician, his goons and a cop are desperate to find this bag. Starring Kunal Khemu in lead, Lootcase has a powerful cast with Rasika Duggal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz in the list. Here’s our review of the film.

Kangana Ranaut says that Karan Johar's Padma Shri honor should be revoked after his recent film Gunjan Saxena drew flak for ‘undue negative portrayal’ of the Indian Air Force. And good news for Krrish franchise fans - reports suggest that Kriti Sanon might be one of the leads in Hrithik Roshan's superhero film. The hunt for the second leading lady is still on.

