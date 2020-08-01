Abhay 2- Review | Kunal Kemmu | Chunky Pandey | Bidita Bag | Ram Kapoor

Kunal Kemmu is back as super serious STF cop Abhay Pratap Singh, this time he is up against some seriously twisted psycho-killers played by Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag and Ram kapoor.

The new season of this crime thriller promises to set a new game of mysteries which is sure to send shivers down your spine.

First 3 episodes of this show, Directed by Ken Ghosh, also stars Asha Negi and Nidhi Singh in important roles and are live on OTT platform ZEE5.

Here is our review of the show.