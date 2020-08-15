Global  
 

Independence Day 2020: 'Physical challengers' motivational video | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 17:09s
On Independence Day 2020, we tell you the stories of two special warriors.

No they are not soldiers.

They were leading ordinary lives until they were tested by fire, and their desire to overcome their trials made all the difference.

Uday Bagde and Sandeep Kaur lost one of their legs in life altering accidents.

They wanted to give up but turned around their lives when they were able to overcome their own self-limiting thoughts.

How did they train themselves and become challengers rather than the challenged?

#NeverSayDie #IndianArmy #IndependenceDay2020

