Harry praises 'resilience' of Invictus Games competitors

The Duke of Sussex catches up with a group of Invictus Games competitors,telling them their resilience is an inspiration during the coronaviruspandemic.

Jen Warren (UK), Bruno Guevremont (Canada), Mark Reidy (Australia)and team captain JJ Chalmers (UK), recently took part in the At Home SuperheroTri - a sports competition held in the UK for anyone with a disability, whichthis year was held virtually.

