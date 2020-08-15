VJ Day: UK marks 75th anniversary of Japanese surrender in 1945

The RAF Red Arrows performed a flypast over Belfast this afternoon to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The RAF jets were due to fly over all UK capital cities as part of their route, however poor weather conditions meant flypasts over Edinburgh and Cardiff were cancelled. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A silence was held at Belfast City Hall during a socially distanced memorialevent at the Cenotaph. Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey laid a wreath after the LastPost was played by a bugler. Afterwards, Mr McCoubrey said it was frustratingthat health restrictions had prevented the occasion being marked with a majorevent, but said it was important to avoid mass gatherings. “We’re in difficulttimes at the moment and there wasn’t very many people here but I think it wasvery, very important that we came out and remembered those who sacrificedtheir lives to give us our freedom,” he said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at a national service of remembrance marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Report by Etemadil.