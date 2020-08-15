VJ Day: UK marks 75th anniversary of Japanese surrender in 1945

Lord Mayor of Belfast laments Covid-19 crowd restrictions at VJ Day memorial



A silence was held at Belfast City Hall during a socially distanced memorialevent at the Cenotaph. Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey laid a wreath after the LastPost was played by a bugler. Afterwards, Mr McCoubrey said it was frustratingthat health restrictions had prevented the occasion being marked with a majorevent, but said it was important to avoid mass gatherings. “We’re in difficulttimes at the moment and there wasn’t very many people here but I think it wasvery, very important that we came out and remembered those who sacrificedtheir lives to give us our freedom,” he said.

