Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

VJ Day: UK marks 75th anniversary of Japanese surrender in 1945

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:10s - Published
VJ Day: UK marks 75th anniversary of Japanese surrender in 1945

VJ Day: UK marks 75th anniversary of Japanese surrender in 1945

Boris Johnson laid flowers of remembrance and observed a two minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Victory over Japan Day Victory over Japan Day Effective end of World War II

Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day [Video]

Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day

The RAF Red Arrows performed a flypast over Belfast this afternoon to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The RAF jets were due to fly over all UK capital cities as part of their route, however poor weather conditions meant flypasts over Edinburgh and Cardiff were cancelled. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published
Lord Mayor of Belfast laments Covid-19 crowd restrictions at VJ Day memorial [Video]

Lord Mayor of Belfast laments Covid-19 crowd restrictions at VJ Day memorial

A silence was held at Belfast City Hall during a socially distanced memorialevent at the Cenotaph. Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey laid a wreath after the LastPost was played by a bugler. Afterwards, Mr McCoubrey said it was frustratingthat health restrictions had prevented the occasion being marked with a majorevent, but said it was important to avoid mass gatherings. “We’re in difficulttimes at the moment and there wasn’t very many people here but I think it wasvery, very important that we came out and remembered those who sacrificedtheir lives to give us our freedom,” he said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Service marks 75th anniversary of VJ Day [Video]

Service marks 75th anniversary of VJ Day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at a national service of remembrance marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:03Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Keir Starmer is doing 'opposition by numbers' and it's working

 Labour's strategy is to say 'yeah but no but yeah but' to all Boris Johnson's policies, and to portray him as incompetent and slow
Independent

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

euronews

euronews Boris Johnson laid flowers of remembrance and observed a two minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum. https://t.co/LGF82GzWjG 8 minutes ago

prof_goldberg

Daniel Goldberg RT @gabridli: "Abe has increasingly sought to whitewash Japan’s brutal past since taking office in December 2012." Imagine how this would… 8 minutes ago

rootsmessenger

Ingmar J. Gauger RT @juergenzimmerer: 'Deep remorse': Japanese emperor marks 75th anniversary of surrender "Emperor Naruhito expressing 'deep remorse' ove… 17 minutes ago

makisstasinos

Serafeim Stasinos 'Deep remorse': Japanese emperor marks 75th anniversary of surrender https://t.co/wuNkNn1Eat 18 minutes ago

danbel

Daniel Bellamy Via @euronews: VJ Day: UK marks 75th anniversary of Japanese surrender in 1945 https://t.co/AeQxA9GmxG 21 minutes ago

erol_antz

Erol-antony McKenzie 'Deep remorse': Japanese emperor marks 75th anniversary of surrender https://t.co/2RTF1civfe 23 minutes ago

juergenzimmerer

Jürgen Zimmerer 'Deep remorse': Japanese emperor marks 75th anniversary of surrender "Emperor Naruhito expressing 'deep remorse'… https://t.co/jDByOrJy0A 23 minutes ago

MaharajGrace

GraceMaharaj 'Deep remorse': Japanese emperor marks 75th anniversary of surrender https://t.co/4tGY6lLl0m 26 minutes ago