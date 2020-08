Thai students protest to remove gov't and reform monarchy Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:17s - Published 10 minutes ago The royal family is protected by laws designed to prevent criticism. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Andy Vermaut Thai students protest to remove gov't and reform monarchy https://t.co/ycnXwqcqVi 27 seconds ago Duzline.com Thai students protest to remove gov’t and reform monarchy https://t.co/17HlJdBjUx 1 minute ago