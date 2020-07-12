Joe Biden wishes Indian Americans on Independence Day

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden extended wished NRIs on the occasion of India's Independence Day in Washington DC.

He said, "To all Indian Americans and all Americans of Indian ancestry all across the US, happy Indian Independence Day.

We share a special bond that I have seen deepened over many years as a US Senator and Vice President," said Biden.

"I have said that if US and India became closer partners, then the world will be a safer place.

If elected president, I will continue to believe it and continue what I have long called for including standing with India and confronting threats it faces in its own region and along its borders," Joe Biden added.