Joe Biden wishes Indian Americans on Independence Day

He said, "To all Indian Americans and all Americans of Indian ancestry all across the US, happy Indian Independence Day.
We share a special bond that I have seen deepened over many years as a US Senator and Vice President," said Biden.
"I have said that if US and India became closer partners, then the world will be a safer place.
If elected president, I will continue to believe it and continue what I have long called for including standing with India and confronting threats it faces in its own region and along its borders," Joe Biden added.
Running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris shared story of her mother's journey to California from Chennai (then called Madras). "When my mother Shyamala stepped off plane in California as 19-year-old, she didn't have much in way of belongings but she carried with her lessons from home, including ones she had learned from her parents," said Harris. "Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry. And, of course, she always wanted to instil in us, a love of good Idli," she added.
The Embassy of India in the United States celebrated India's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Ambassador of India to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the national flag at India House in Washington DC on the occasion of Independence Day. Taranjit Singh said, "We are confronted with a pandemic of an unprecedented scale. The last few months have been challenging and we are adapting to a new normal. Thanks to technology, we can engage with each other virtually." Sandhu added that India is on the march in our fight against the pandemic. "A nationwide collective effort has helped us put in systems to face the public health challenge. We are grateful to the efforts of doctors and healthcare workers who are real heroes," the Indian envoy to the US added.
Indian Parliament was illuminated on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. Similar spectacular visuals were seen from North Block, South Block and India Gate. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day on August 15.
The Indian American community has welcomed Kamala Harris being nominated as Joe Biden's running mate for VP. Indian American Kumar Barve said that Kamala Harris is going to be a strong asset to Joe Biden and said that Indian American communities are heavily democratic in their political leanings. Barve added that Harris is a very good fit for the ticket and lauded her for acknowledging the fact that she is of Indian origin through her mother. 'Emigrant communities come here, make the country stronger and take their turn in helping to govern the country,' Barve said. Another member of the community said that he believes policies of the Biden-Harris administration will be pro India and emigration and it will lead to a lot of goodwill by Indian American. “Indian American who have been here for years and now they are uncertain of their future. They may have to go back to India because of the policies of this administration,' said Suresh Chandra Gupta. Watch the full video for all the details.
A large group of people, including Indian Diaspora, gathered near the digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square. People were seen celebrating the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. The crowd also sang 'bhajans' and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. On August 05, a billboard of Ram Mandir was seen at Times Square in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 05 laid foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya where dignitaries from various fields were present.
Around 12,000 rakhis have been collected from all over the world by Vadodara school principal ahead of the festival. It will be sent to the soldiers of Indian Army as a tribute. Sanjay Bachhav will send the rakhis to soldiers deployed in border areas. While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Bachhav said, "I started this in 2015 with 75 rakhis. We couldn't get rakhis from students this year as schools are closed due to COVID-19." Speaking to ANI, a volunteer, Himali Patel said, "We have received over 12,000 rakhis. Many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have also sent us rakhis through their proxies in the country." "We will put these rakhis in tricoloured boxes and send it to soldiers posted in Siachen, Galwan valley and Kargil."
Indian Diaspora and a group of demonstrators led by displaced Muslims of Iranian origin demonstrated outside the Chinese Embassy in London on Sunday demanding their rights. They were joined by a few activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The demonstrators demanded that China should free Hong-Kong and stop exploiting resources in Gilgit-Baltistan, the part of erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. They raised slogans 'Down with China' alleging it an occupier. Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist from PoK said, "We are the victim of Chinese aggression as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through Gilgit-Baltistan and over 6,000 Chinese army and engineers are present in PoK with an aim to expand CPEC project". Anti-China protests have erupted in parts of the world since after face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan on June 15.
A five-year-old girl from Chennai, Sanjana, attempted a Guinness World Record on Independence Day by shooting 111 arrows non- stop from the suspended position in 13 minutes. "Five year old girl Sanjana..
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I..