Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:29s
Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes

Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes

As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion.

Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the Indian national flag at India House in Washington.

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished the NRIs on the occasion.

India's 74th Independence Day celebrations echoed worldwide on August 15 and Times Square in New York City was no exception.

The tricolour was unfurled with alongside the US flag at Times Square.

More than 200 Indian Americans participated in the event and witnessed the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York.

Indian Americans also chanted patriotic slogans to mark the special day.

Flag was hoisted by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal.

Jaiswal was the Guest of Honour at the event organised by Federation of Indian Association.

The event was organised keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

All necessary precautions were taken during the celebration.

Jharkhand CM Soren felicitates frontline warriors in Ranchi [Video]

Jharkhand CM Soren felicitates frontline warriors in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren felicitated the frontline COVID-19 warriors on August 15. They were facilitated on 74th Independence Day for their selfless efforts amid pandemic. The event took place at Ranchi's Morabadi ground.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15

Taranjit Singh Sandhu Taranjit Singh Sandhu Indian diplomat

Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day [Video]

Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day

The Embassy of India in the United States celebrated India's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Ambassador of India to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the national flag at India House in Washington DC on the occasion of Independence Day. Taranjit Singh said, "We are confronted with a pandemic of an unprecedented scale. The last few months have been challenging and we are adapting to a new normal. Thanks to technology, we can engage with each other virtually." Sandhu added that India is on the march in our fight against the pandemic. "A nationwide collective effort has helped us put in systems to face the public health challenge. We are grateful to the efforts of doctors and healthcare workers who are real heroes," the Indian envoy to the US added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:51
Dharmendra Pradhan attends 2nd Ministerial of US-India Strategic Energy Partnership [Video]

Dharmendra Pradhan attends 2nd Ministerial of US-India Strategic Energy Partnership

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 2nd Ministerial of US-India Strategic Energy Partnership, which was co-chaired with US Secretary of Energy Dept, Dan Brouillette. The meeting was held in presence of US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Ambassador of India to US TS Sandhu and delegation from US and Indian sides.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07

Embassy of India, Washington, D.C. Embassy of India, Washington, D.C. Embassy of India in United States

Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds [Video]

Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India a very happy Independence Day. May our two nations flourish and our relationship go from strength to strength," President Rajoelina's congratulatory message read on Twitter. PM Modi thanked the Madagascar President and noted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. "Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina for your warm greetings! Madagascar is India's valued partner in the Indian Ocean and an important part of our Security and Growth for All (SAGAR) vision for the IOR," PM Modi said in his responsive tweet. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrated the occasion as Indian Ambassador Abhay Sharma unfurled the tricolour at embassy's residence in Antananarivo.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Another tennis star forgoes U.S. Open

 NEW YORK — Belinda Bencic became the latest top tennis player to pull out of the U.S. Open, meaning three of the four female semifinalists in 2019 will not be..
WorldNews

Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, dead at 71

 President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday..
New Zealand Herald

Times Square Times Square Neighborhood in Manhattan in New York City

Increased security, cold temps for those celebrating in Times Square

 About one million people are expected to pack New York City’s Times Square for New Year’s Eve and those celebrating in Manhattan will face bitter cold and..
CBS News

12/31: CBSN AM

 Protesters attempt to storm U.S. embassy in Baghdad; New Year in Times Square
CBS News
People chant 'Jai Shri Ram' near digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square [Video]

People chant 'Jai Shri Ram' near digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square

A large group of people, including Indian Diaspora, gathered near the digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square. People were seen celebrating the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. The crowd also sang 'bhajans' and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. On August 05, a billboard of Ram Mandir was seen at Times Square in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 05 laid foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya where dignitaries from various fields were present.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37

Non-resident Indian and person of Indian origin Non-resident Indian and person of Indian origin People of Indian birth, descent or origin who live outside the Republic of India

Joe Biden wishes Indian Americans on Independence Day [Video]

Joe Biden wishes Indian Americans on Independence Day

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden extended wished NRIs on the occasion of India's Independence Day in Washington DC. He said, "To all Indian Americans and all Americans of Indian ancestry all across the US, happy Indian Independence Day. We share a special bond that I have seen deepened over many years as a US Senator and Vice President," said Biden. "I have said that if US and India became closer partners, then the world will be a safer place. If elected president, I will continue to believe it and continue what I have long called for including standing with India and confronting threats it faces in its own region and along its borders," Joe Biden added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump calls universal mail-in voting a 'catastrophic situation' [Video]

Trump calls universal mail-in voting a 'catastrophic situation'

US President Donald Trump has called universal mail-in voting a "catastrophicsituation". The president also blamed Democrats for not funding the US PostalService. He said: "The ballots are lost. There's fraud, there's theft. It'shappening all over the place. "Now we're going to do it with this whole, vast,big section of the country? It's crazy."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05

Kamala Harris recounts childhood India visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday took a trip down memory lane, recalling her mother's attempts to "instil a love of good idli" in..
IndiaTimes

Watch: Parliament illuminated on occasion of Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Parliament illuminated on occasion of Independence Day

Indian Parliament was illuminated on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. Similar spectacular visuals were seen from North Block, South Block and India Gate. India is celebrating 74th..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13
Watch: Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border on I-Day [Video]

Watch: Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border on I-Day

The Attari-Wagah Border witnessed jubilant celebrations on Independence Day on August 15. However, the day was celebrated less audience due to COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion musical performance was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59
President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present [Video]

President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present

President Ram Nath Kovind hosted ''At Home' reception in the President House on the occasion of Independence Day. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29