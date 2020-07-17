Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren felicitated the frontline COVID-19 warriors on August 15. They were facilitated on 74th Independence Day for their selfless efforts amid pandemic. The event took place at Ranchi's Morabadi ground.
The Embassy of India in the United States celebrated India's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Ambassador of India to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the national flag at India House in Washington DC on the occasion of Independence Day. Taranjit Singh said, "We are confronted with a pandemic of an unprecedented scale. The last few months have been challenging and we are adapting to a new normal. Thanks to technology, we can engage with each other virtually." Sandhu added that India is on the march in our fight against the pandemic. "A nationwide collective effort has helped us put in systems to face the public health challenge. We are grateful to the efforts of doctors and healthcare workers who are real heroes," the Indian envoy to the US added.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 2nd Ministerial of US-India Strategic Energy Partnership, which was co-chaired with US Secretary of Energy Dept, Dan Brouillette. The meeting was held in presence of US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Ambassador of India to US TS Sandhu and delegation from US and Indian sides.
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India a very happy Independence Day. May our two nations flourish and our relationship go from strength to strength," President Rajoelina's congratulatory message read on Twitter. PM Modi thanked the Madagascar President and noted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. "Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina for your warm greetings! Madagascar is India's valued partner in the Indian Ocean and an important part of our Security and Growth for All (SAGAR) vision for the IOR," PM Modi said in his responsive tweet. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrated the occasion as Indian Ambassador Abhay Sharma unfurled the tricolour at embassy's residence in Antananarivo.
A large group of people, including Indian Diaspora, gathered near the digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square. People were seen celebrating the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. The crowd also sang 'bhajans' and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. On August 05, a billboard of Ram Mandir was seen at Times Square in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 05 laid foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya where dignitaries from various fields were present.
US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden extended wished NRIs on the occasion of India's Independence Day in Washington DC. He said, "To all Indian Americans and all Americans of Indian ancestry all across the US, happy Indian Independence Day. We share a special bond that I have seen deepened over many years as a US Senator and Vice President," said Biden. "I have said that if US and India became closer partners, then the world will be a safer place. If elected president, I will continue to believe it and continue what I have long called for including standing with India and confronting threats it faces in its own region and along its borders," Joe Biden added.
US President Donald Trump has called universal mail-in voting a "catastrophicsituation". The president also blamed Democrats for not funding the US PostalService. He said: "The ballots are lost. There's fraud, there's theft. It'shappening all over the place. "Now we're going to do it with this whole, vast,big section of the country? It's crazy."
The Attari-Wagah Border witnessed jubilant celebrations on Independence Day on August 15. However, the day was celebrated less audience due to COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion musical performance was..