Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day.

"As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India a very happy Independence Day.

May our two nations flourish and our relationship go from strength to strength," President Rajoelina's congratulatory message read on Twitter.

PM Modi thanked the Madagascar President and noted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina for your warm greetings!

Madagascar is India's valued partner in the Indian Ocean and an important part of our Security and Growth for All (SAGAR) vision for the IOR," PM Modi said in his responsive tweet.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrated the occasion as Indian Ambassador Abhay Sharma unfurled the tricolour at embassy's residence in Antananarivo.

