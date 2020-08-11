Hot Enough For You? Californians Sweat Through Rolling Blackouts

For the first time in nearly twenty years, California energy providers have declared a statewide Stage 3 emergency.

Triple-digit temperatures on Friday drove up power demands, leading to the need for rolling blackouts.

According to Gizmodo, hundreds of thousands of Californians were left in the dark Friday when 1,000 megawatts of electricity were taken out of service.