Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hot Enough For You? Californians Sweat Through Rolling Blackouts

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Hot Enough For You? Californians Sweat Through Rolling Blackouts

Hot Enough For You? Californians Sweat Through Rolling Blackouts

For the first time in nearly twenty years, California energy providers have declared a statewide Stage 3 emergency.

Triple-digit temperatures on Friday drove up power demands, leading to the need for rolling blackouts.

According to Gizmodo, hundreds of thousands of Californians were left in the dark Friday when 1,000 megawatts of electricity were taken out of service.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rolling blackout intentionally engineered electrical power shutdown

California Heat Wave: Rolling Blackouts [Video]

California Heat Wave: Rolling Blackouts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California on Friday ordered rolling power outages for the first time since 2001 as a statewide heat wave strained its electrical system. The California Independent System Operator (California ISO), which manages the power grid, declared an emergency shortly after 6:30 p.m. and directed utilities around the state to shed their power loads.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

California California State in the western United States

Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US [Video]

Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US

Running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris shared story of her mother's journey to California from Chennai (then called Madras). "When my mother Shyamala stepped off plane in California as 19-year-old, she didn't have much in way of belongings but she carried with her lessons from home, including ones she had learned from her parents," said Harris. "Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry. And, of course, she always wanted to instil in us, a love of good Idli," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Extreme heat hits California, spurring rolling power outages

 More outages are expected on Saturday.
CBS News

Gizmodo Gizmodo Design, technology, science, and science fiction website and blog

Democrats Rush To Protect USPS From Trump's Sabotage [Video]

Democrats Rush To Protect USPS From Trump's Sabotage

Two Senate Democrats late Thursday announced plans to introduce a bill, reports Gizmodo. They say it would halt any “abrupt operational changes” at the U.S. Postal Service. Concerns are rising that the Trump administration is attempting to interfere with the flow of mail-in ballots. The Delivering for America Act is co-sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) and Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE). Peters is a ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It [Video]

Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It

A new study from the University of Texas at Austin reveals the novel coronavirus was raging through Seattle months before the first case was reported. Researchers estimate Seattle already had at least 9,000 cases by March 9, when the city implemented lockdown measures. Of these, thousands likely involved children. As COVID-19 was initially unknown, cases were misdiagnosed as influenza. At the time, Gizmodo reports there were fewer than 200 cases reported in the state as a whole.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Bad Programming Leaves Fledgling Cryptocurrency DOA [Video]

Bad Programming Leaves Fledgling Cryptocurrency DOA

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is a new buzzword popular with fans of cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin. It's seen as a way to invest in new startups or put money to work by lending out dormant crypto to eager customers. According to Gizmodo, the YAM token is a cryptocurrency that was originally designed to do nothing and be completely valueless. Founder Brock Elmore says the YAM token is supposed to be a 'minimally viable monetary experiment.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published
Creative Collective MSCHF Turns Masterclass Into Free Online Wiki [Video]

Creative Collective MSCHF Turns Masterclass Into Free Online Wiki

The pricey subscription service MasterClass is well known because of its aggressive advertising. However, not many people can afford to use it. But according to Gizmodo, that's just changed...sort of. MSCHF is a creative collective working in the in-between space of influencer/hype beast/ad agency/art without committing to any one of these areas. MSCHF has summarized each MasterClass and produced 'Welcome to masterWiki: stolen from MasterClass, republished as wikiHow.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:46Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cal ISO Issues Stage 3 Emergency Notice, Rolling Blackouts Underway [Video]

Cal ISO Issues Stage 3 Emergency Notice, Rolling Blackouts Underway

The California Independent System Operator Friday declared a statewide Stage 3 Electrical Emergency due to high heat and increased electricity demand — initiating rotating outages throughout the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:30Published