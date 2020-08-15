Global  
 

Huntsville Police Investigating Deadly Hiit-and-Run

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Huntsville Police Investigating Deadly Hiit-and-Run
A Man was Killed on Patton Road 12:30am Saturday
Continue to investigate.

New information -- huntsville police is asking for your help in locating the driver involved in a deadly hit and run this morning.

Police say it happened around 12:30 this morning.

A 46-year-old man was hit while crossing patton road by an unknown vehicle heading southbound.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact




