Queen & Slim movie clip - Can I Be Your Legacy It's the end of the line for Queen & Slim as the police corner them en route to their getaway plane.

Is there any way this can play out differently than Bonnie and Clyde?

Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out") and Jodie Turner-Smith ("Nightflyers") star in “Queen & Slim,” a powerful drama about a couple whose first date goes awry after they are pulled over by the police.

Melina Matsoukas ("Insecure") makes her feature directing debut from a script by Lena Waithe ("Master of None").

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny, Flea, Sturgill Simpson, Indya Moore Produced By: Melina Matsoukas, James Frey, Lena Waithe, Michelle Knudsen, Andrew C.

Coles, Brad Weston, Pamela Abdy Directed By: Melina Matsoukas