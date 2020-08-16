Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pitching Man Documentary movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Pitching Man Documentary movie

Pitching Man Documentary movie

Pitching Man Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Pitching Man celebrates the life of baseball’s most enduring legend; Satchel Paige was the single most important player in the old Negro Baseball Leagues in an era when baseball was segregated.

He was an extraordinary athlete and a genuine original who played the game for forty years on makeshift rural sandlots and in major league ballparks against the best in the game.

In 1948 he triumphed in the major leagues as a 42-year old rookie and solidified his position as an American hero and confirmed his status as one of the greats of the game.

Paige became the first Negro Leaguer to win induction into baseball’s Hall of Fame.

His is a compelling story that illustrates much about the times and the plight of Black Americans.

This documentary remembers a true baseball immortal and paints a vivid portrait of American Society in transition.

Craig Davidson is an acclaimed documentarian and baseball historian.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

SÒNE Documentary Movie [Video]

SÒNE Documentary Movie

SÒNE Documentary Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Forty years ago 2000 people lived there, today Pietrapaola, in Calabria, is home to 200 people. I was born there, the son of two Germans who ended up..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:57Published
STILL INTO YOU Documentary movie [Video]

STILL INTO YOU Documentary movie

STILL INTO YOU Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An elderly actress's love songs link the stories of 70–85-year-old couples. New lovebirds find karaoke, love and cutting down trees in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:43Published
DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie Clip [Video]

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie Clip

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie Clip One man has seen more of the natural world than any other. This unique feature documentary is his witness statement. In his 94 years, David..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:59Published