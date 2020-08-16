Pixi Post and the Gift Bringers movie

Pixi Post and the Gift Bringers movie trailer - There are many Christmas Genies in the world and they have always worked together to make children happy.

There is also a former Genie, called Monopolish, who has always yearned to be the One and Only Genie.

He has an evil plan to achieve this goal at last, but the Genies’ Forum has a surprise in store for him: Pixi Post, the Defender of Christmas A Christmas story with a twist Pixi Post shows, for the first time, all the Christmas genies working as a team, helping each other and defending cultural diversity.

The film is in a format suitable for children and depicts a colourful and original picture postcard Christmas world.

Pixi Post is a Christmas film with a twist.

Animated in a colourful, original visual style, it is a film with a good balance of values, humour, action and emotion.

A story with no added colourings, preservatives or prejudices, and with a clear Christmas message: long live diversity!

Pixi Post aims to reflect today’s globalised world in a way children can understand.

Viewers know that there are other children who celebrate Christmas differently from them and the film conveys the message that these differences form part of the rich diversity of our planet, and that cherishing one’s own culture and respecting that of others are two parts of the same basic value.

Pixi Post also shows the power of advertising.

Evil Monopolish designs a campaign to make all the other genies disappear by turning them into billboards.

A humorous way of showing the influence that advertising has on our lives.

Pixi Post must learn to accept herself, to embrace being different and to defend her convictions even when everyone else seems to disagree.

Accepting that we are all different is also one of the values promoted by the film.

Pixi Post has isolated herself, shutting herself off in her own private world, surrounded by technology.

The mission she is charged with forces her to recognise and appreciate the value of interacting with others, a realisation that in turn develops and enriches her personality.

Arbolie, the Christmas tree that the genies keep hidden in a secret cave in Antarctica, is the essence of Christmas.

The genies keep repeating: the best gift is to all be together.

That is what Arbolie represents, Christmas’s greatest achievement: bringing people together.