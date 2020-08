President Donald Trump’s Brother Robert Trump Dies After Being Hospitalized In New York Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:33s - Published 2 hours ago President Donald Trump’s Brother Robert Trump Dies After Being Hospitalized In New York President Donald Trump‘s brother Robert Trump on Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York a day earlier. The White House did not release details about the cause of death. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Guillem🔻🐸 RT @CNBCnow: President Trump’s younger brother Robert has died, the White House says. https://t.co/fU9BCAW4B4 7 seconds ago ZelafricaMedia U.S. President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert has died, the White House announced. Robert Trump, the young… https://t.co/73C1L4O05G 54 seconds ago Linda J. Sullivan ⭐⭐⭐ https://t.co/F8GKdOkDf6 Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald J. Trump, died Saturday night, the White… https://t.co/Vl5OLpe9ca 58 seconds ago Ommcom News US President Donald Trump confirmed that his younger brother, Robert, has passed away at the age of 71. #OmmcomNews https://t.co/7fyb20tJP4 1 minute ago Adam Ibrahim RT @USATODAY: President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, dies of an undisclosed illness at 71 https://t.co/CXW8DVOdqF 1 minute ago John Carlos "Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has died" https://t.co/c8aQicMVsn 1 minute ago LBC News President Donald Trump has paid tribute to his "wonderful" younger brother Robert, who has died aged 71 https://t.co/mI6LWuhUtv 1 minute ago BILL RT @LindseyGrahamSC: Hoping President Trump’s brother, Robert, makes a full recovery. Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. h… 2 minutes ago