With over 63,000 new infections, India's COVID tally nears 26 lakh mark

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published
COVID cases continue to climb in country.

A spike of 63,489 cases and 944 deaths were reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country rose to 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths.

2,93,09,703 samples were tested up to August 15.

Of these, 7,46,608 samples were tested yesterday.

