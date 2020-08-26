Global  
 

Former India president Mukherjee dies

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 this month, died on Monday.

Edward Baran reports.

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital.

He was 84.

New Delhi's Army Hospital said earlier in the day that Mukherjee had gone into a septic shock after coming down with a lung infection.

His medical condition had declined since Sunday, it added.

He was a veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations led by the now-opposition Congress party.

But Mukherjee had friends on both sides of the political divide.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter: "He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation." "A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum."




Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee 13th President of India

'A true statesman': Bollywood condoles former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise

'A true statesman': Bollywood condoles former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Bolloywood mourned the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee died at 84 in an army hospital in New Delhi. The news was announced by Mukherjee's son Abhijit on Twitter. Soon after Mukherjee's demise condolences started pouring in from Bollywood. Many of the celebrities recalled meeting the former president. Actor Ajay Devgn expressed condolences to Mukherjee's family. Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed grief, calling it 'a big loss for India'. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her heartfelt condolences. Actor Taapsee Pannu recalled having watched Pink in his presence. Actor Randeep Hooda condoled the demise of the Congress veteran. Actor Varun Dhawan also mourned the loss of former president. Former president Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10. Mukherjee later developed lung infection and was on ventilator support. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.

Feel blessed to have been born as your daughter, says Sharmistha in tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

 Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Monday paid glowing tributes to her father Pranab Mukherjee and said she feels blessed to have been born as his..
Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders express grief over former President Pranab Mukherjee's death

 "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him...
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

When will Modi show his 'red eyes' to China? Congress

 The Congress on Monday upped the ante against the Modi government over the Chinese aggression at the border and asked "when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi..
BJP alleges Congress role in 'dislikes' for Mann Ki Baat video

 The BJP said on Monday that over 98 per cent of the 'dislikes' for the YouTube video posted by the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'..
Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise

Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise

Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society." Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condoles on death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. President Ram Nath Kovind said that his demise is passing of an era.

Edward Baran British newsreader and reporter

Lebanon PM-designate urges immediate reforms

Lebanon PM-designate urges immediate reforms

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib called on Monday for the formation of a new government in record time and urged immediate reforms. Edward Baran reports.

Acting leader of Egypt Muslim Brotherhood arrested

Acting leader of Egypt Muslim Brotherhood arrested

Egyptian authorities said on Friday they had arrested the acting leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mahmoud Ezzat, during a raid on an apartment in Cairo. Edward Baran reports.

Keanu Reeves doesn't rule out more 'Bill and Ted'

Keanu Reeves doesn't rule out more 'Bill and Ted'

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are bringing Bill and Ted back to the big screen for the third, and maybe not the last, time. Edward Baran reports.

Nolan's "Tenet" tests fans' appetite for cinema

Nolan's "Tenet" tests fans' appetite for cinema

Delayed Christopher Nolan thriller "Tenet" was released in 70 countries by Warner Bros on August 26, and the industry will be closely watching how it performs. Edward Baran reports.

New Delhi Capital of India

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS Delhi after post-COVID care

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in..
Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 India is reopening the New Delhi subway, even as the country sets global records for new cases. Students in a Baylor University dorm were ordered to remain on..
India announces 7 days of State Mourning in memory of former President Pranab Mukherjee

The central government on Monday announced that on account of the death of former president of India...
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma and others pay their tribute to the former President of India

Ajay Devgn wrote, 'India loses a great statesman & respected leader. My condolences to the family.'
Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to..

Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, his son Abhijit Mukherjee announced on Twitter. He was 84 and had contracted COVID-19. He was hospitalised for lung infection and was on..

India-China clash at Pangong-Tso, Indian soldiers block Chinese | Oneindia News

India-China clash at Pangong-Tso, Indian soldiers block Chinese | Oneindia News

India-China clash at Pangong lake in Eastern Ladakh; Govt says Indian Army committed to maintaining peace but ill defend borders; Prashant Bhushan to pay Re 1 fine or face 3-month jail & ban; Amit Shah..

