Former India president Mukherjee dies

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital.
He was 84.
New Delhi's Army Hospital said earlier in the day that Mukherjee had gone into a septic shock after coming down with a lung infection.
His medical condition had declined since Sunday, it added.
He was a veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations led by the now-opposition Congress party.
But Mukherjee had friends on both sides of the political divide.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter: "He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation." "A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum."
Bolloywood mourned the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Actor Ajay Devgn expressed condolences to Mukherjee's family. Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed grief, calling it 'a big loss for India'. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her heartfelt condolences. Actor Taapsee Pannu recalled having watched Pink in his presence. Actor Randeep Hooda condoled the demise of the Congress veteran. Actor Varun Dhawan also mourned the loss of former president.
