'A true statesman': Bollywood condoles former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise

‘More scared of Mumbai police than movie mafia goons’: Kangana Ranaut



Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at the Mumbai police in her latest tweet. She said that she felt more scared of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia goons. Kangana demanded that she be provided security by either the Himachal Pradesh police or the central government itself. She was responding to a tweet from BJP leader Ram Kadam who questioned the Maharashtra government for not providing security to the actor despite her declaring that she would unravel the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus. Kangana Ranaut has been seeking security and also offered to help after a drug angle emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She had earlier spoken about her experiences in the industry and said that Sushant ‘knew some dirty secrets and hence was killed’. She had said that the NCB probe into the drug angle in Bollywood would land some A-listers behind bars and volunteered to help with the probe. Watch the video for all the latest updates.

