'A true statesman': Bollywood condoles former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Actor Rhea Chakraborty reached at DRDO guest house with her brother Showik for CBI inquiry in connection with SSR's death case on Aug 31. Rhea Chakraborty has been called for interrogation for fourth consecutive day. CBI is probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at the Mumbai police in her latest tweet. She said that she felt more scared of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia goons. Kangana demanded that she be provided security by either the Himachal Pradesh police or the central government itself. She was responding to a tweet from BJP leader Ram Kadam who questioned the Maharashtra government for not providing security to the actor despite her declaring that she would unravel the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus. Kangana Ranaut has been seeking security and also offered to help after a drug angle emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She had earlier spoken about her experiences in the industry and said that Sushant ‘knew some dirty secrets and hence was killed’. She had said that the NCB probe into the drug angle in Bollywood would land some A-listers behind bars and volunteered to help with the probe. Watch the video for all the latest updates.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Friday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Nora Fatehi, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu were spotted among others. Ekta Kapoor was snapped at Shani temple in Juhu while Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif were spotted In Bandra. Sophie Choudry and Arunoday Singh were snapped at Foodhall. Aayush Sharma was spotted at a gym in Juhu. Karishma Tanna and Krystle D'Souza were snapped in Juhu. While Ameesha Patel was spotted visiting a temple in Juhu, Taapsee Pann was snapped at Juhu's Kromakay salon. Manjot singh was spotted at Mumbai airport.
India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. PM Modi thanked Lata and Amritanandmayi on Twitter. President Ram Nath Kovind extended warm greetings to the countrymen. President Kovind celebrared Raksha Bandhan on Monday along with nurses. Home Minister Amit Shah wished people on the occasion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and shared message for each other. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note on sibling bond. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also extended wishes. Meanwhile, a florist in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow made eco-friendly rakhis. In Moradabad, students tied rakhis to trees and prayed for their long life.
With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes. This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon was seen outside a coffee shop in Mumbai. The actor was seen posing for shutterbugs in casual attire with mask on. Meanwhile, actor Ajay Devgn was spotted outside his office in the city. Entertainment industry is gradually resuming work amid COVID-19 situation.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Tuesday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Ajay Devgan, Dino Morea and Raveena Tandon were spotted. Ajay devgan was snapped outside his office in Juhu. Dino Morea was spotted cycling at Bandstand in Bandra. The actor, however, was seen not wearing a mask. Dino maintained social distancing as he was travelling alone. Raveena Tandon was spotted at Starbucks in Juhu. Nupur Sanon, sister of Kriti Sanon was also snapped at Starbucks, Juhu.
Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter..
