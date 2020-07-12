'A true statesman': Bollywood condoles former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Global  
 

Bolloywood mourned the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee.

Pranab Mukherjee died at 84 in an army hospital in New Delhi.

The news was announced by Mukherjee's son Abhijit on Twitter.

Soon after Mukherjee's demise condolences started pouring in from Bollywood.

Many of the celebrities recalled meeting the former president.

Actor Ajay Devgn expressed condolences to Mukherjee's family.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed grief, calling it 'a big loss for India'.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her heartfelt condolences.

Actor Taapsee Pannu recalled having watched Pink in his presence.

Actor Randeep Hooda condoled the demise of the Congress veteran.

Actor Varun Dhawan also mourned the loss of former president.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10.

Mukherjee later developed lung infection and was on ventilator support.

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.


