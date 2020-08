Trump continues to criticize Nevada Gov. Sisolak Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 minute ago Trump continues to criticize Nevada Gov. Sisolak Trump continues to criticize Nevada Gov. Sisolak and the state's mail-in voting law. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE PRESIDENT ADDRESSING THENATION TODAY.HE INTENSIFIED HIS ATTACK ONMAIL IN VOTING...AND OURGOVERNOR.HE CRITICIZED NEVADA FORPASSING LEGISLATION THATENSURES EVERY REGISTERED VOTERRECEIVES A MAIL-IN BALLOT FORTHE GENERAL ELECTION.18:27 TAKE THE STATE OF NEVADA.TAKE THAT LITTLE SCAM THATSGOING ON OVER THERE WITH THECLUB HOUSE POLITICIAN GOVERNOR.THIRD.NEVADA IS A GREAT STATE.HOW THEY ARE GOING TO PREDICTTHE WINNER ON NOVEMBER THIRD?PREVISOULY....NEVADA' SSECRETARY OF STATE FILED AMOTION TODISMISS A LAWSUIT FILED BYPRESIDENT TRUMP.THE PRESIDENT'S LAWSUIT AIMEDTO STOP THE STATE FROM MAILINGBALLOTS TO VOTERS - AHEAD OFTHE NOVEMBER ELECTION.IT WAS A HOT NIGHT FOR OUR





