Joe Biden Offers Donald Trump Condolences On The Death Of His Brother

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
On Saturday, Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died at age 71.

The President had been devastated by his brothers death.

Donald, who was at Roberts side as he passed, said his brother was "his best friend." Trump's opponent in the 2020 Presidential race, democrat Joe Biden, offered his condolences to the president.

"I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these.

I hope you know that our prayers are with you all." Kamala Harris, Biden's VP pick, also expressed her condolences to the Trump family.

