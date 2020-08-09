Global  
 

Defiant Belarus leader says no to fresh polls amid rival protests

Defiant Belarus leader says no to fresh polls amid rival protests

Lukashenko rejects calls to step down as thousands rally for the biggest demonstration yet against disputed election.

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus [Video]

Anti-government protests were held in towns all over Belarus on Sunday (August 16). David Doyle reports

Belarus: Huge protest in Minsk as Lukashenko rejects election rerun [Video]

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has spoken with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as unrest continues in the wake of the Belarusian presidential election.

Putin tells Belarusian leader Russia ready to help militarily if necessary

 MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Belarusian leader Alexander in a phone call on Sunday that Moscow stood ready to provide help in accordance...
Lukashenko under pressure as rival protests planned in Belarus capital

 By Andrei Makhovsky MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was under growing pressure on Sunday with rival protests due to converge on the..
Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus

Belarus president says Putin ready to help 'ensure security' [Video]

Comments by President Alexander Lukashenko come as thousands gather in Minsk to remember man killed during protests.

Voting under way in Belarus as protests rattle Lukashenko [Video]

The 65-year-old leader is almost certain to win a sixth consecutive term in polls marked by crackdown on opposition.

